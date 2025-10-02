Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 06.10.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'What does analysis of indicators of draft State Budget for next year indicate"

1 min read

On Monday, October 6, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion titled "'What does analysis of indicators of draft State Budget for next year indicate."

Participants include economist, financial analyst Oleksiy Kusch; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of National Platform of Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

