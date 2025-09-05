Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Strengthening energy sustainability of communities via distributed generation in Ukraine’

On Tuesday, September 16, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by head of the All-Ukrainian Sustainable Development and Investments Agency, Yulia Usenko, on the topic "Strengthening energy sustainability of communities via distributed generation in Ukraine." An analysis of the current state of distributed generation in Ukraine and legislative barriers will be presented within the framework of a project implemented by the Association of Small Towns of Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.