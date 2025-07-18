Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Humanitarian Activities in War: Protection of Personnel, Innovations and Impact on World Politics'

(updated)

On Thursday, July 24, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a roundtable discussion titled "Humanitarian Activities in War: Protection of Personnel, Innovations and Impact on World Politics." Participants include moderator, Director of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations, Mila Leonova; Head of Government Relations, Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations, Olena Volkova; Deputy Director Humanitarian NGO Platform in Ukraine Oleksandra Buhlak; Director Protect Humanitarians Olivier Vandecasteele; Head of humanitarian aid in Ukraine Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation Serge Oumow; Deputy Director General for Programme Development and Innovation Ukrainian Red Cross Society Illya Kletskovskyy; Program manager Mental health and Psychosocial support Caritas Ukraine Iryna Maksymenko; Board Memeber Charity Fund «East SOS» Oksana Kuiantseva; Vice president on strategic partnerships Eastern Europe Foundation Vira Nedzvedska; Deputy Director International NGO Safety Organization Jozef Lang; Founder & Director Mission Kharkiv Ross Skowronski (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Details by phone: (097) 795 0300, e-mail: [email protected] (media contact person: Olena Volkova).