Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will Ukraine remain agrarian country with State Property Fund's claims to lands of National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine?'

On Tuesday, April 22, at 1400, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Will Ukraine remain agrarian country with State Property Fund's claims to lands of National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine?".

Participants include Director of SOE Nyva of Zubets Institute of Animal Breeding and Genetics of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS) Larysa Mitiohlo; Director of SOE Shevchenkivske of the NAAS Institute of Bioenergy Crops and Sugar BeetOleh Balahura; Director of the NAAS Institute of Potato Growing Mykola Furdyha; Director of the NAAS Institute of Feed and Agriculture of Podillia Oleksandr Korniychuk; Director of the NAAS Remeslo Myronivka Institute of Wheat Oleksandr Demidov; Director of the NAAS Tairov Institute of Viticulture and Winemaking" Iryna Kovaliova; Director of the Nosivka Breeding and Research Station of the NAAS Myronivka Institute of Wheat Natalia Buniak (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.