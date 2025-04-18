Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainians’ attitude towards world countries in April 2025 - joint study by Active Group and Experts Club.'

On Thursday, April 24, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The attitude of Ukrainians towards world countries in April 2025 - joint study by Active Group and Experts Club."

Participants include co-founder of the sociological company Active Group Oleksandr Pozniy; founder of the expert-analytical center Experts Club Maksym Urakin (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.