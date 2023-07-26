Kraytex-Service invests UAH 400 mln in launch of production at facilities of Vinnytsiabytkhim

Kraytex-Service LLC of the co-owners of Eva and Varus networks has invested UAH 400 million in launching production at the facilities of Vinnytsiabytkhim, transferred to it by the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

"We really want to increase the share of national production in the household chemicals market in Ukraine. Today, 70% of consumer demand in this segment falls on laundry detergents. Before the war, the absolute leaders of the Ukrainian household chemicals market were international companies, whose imports amounted to more than 50%. The national manufacturer before the war was PrJSC Vinnytsiabytkhim with a share of 6.5%, but it did not operate at full capacity. Today, the plant has a great potential," said Serhiy Zaikov, the director of Kraytex-Service, during the opening of the plant on Wednesday.

According to him, the company sets a goal in 2023 to bring its market share to 8% and to 15% in 2024. The plant is equipped with 12 industrial lines and its own laboratory. The production capacity is 6,000-7,000 tonnes of washing powders per month.

Kraytex-Service plans to release 100 items of goods by the end of 2023, as well as a further increase to eight times in four years. The company also intends to launch new products, including in cooperation with large retail chains.

Currently, the plant employs more than 100 people, but the management company plans to triple the number of jobs by the end of the year.

Asked by Interfax Ukraine, Zaikov recalled that Vinnytsiabytkhim exported products to Moldova, Romania and other countries.

"We are already signing contracts for the supply of products under renewed brands with Moldova and Georgia," he said.

Before the full-scale war, 80% of the raw materials used at the plant were of Russian and Kazakh origin. Now, according to Zaikov, the share of Ukrainian raw materials has reached 50%, the largest foreign suppliers are Spain and Slovenia.

Kraytex-Service is a large FMCG distributor that has been operating on the Ukrainian market for over 15 years. The company cooperates with transnational suppliers: Loreal, Henkel, Unilever, Beiersdorf, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, BIC, Schwarzkopf, Biokon, Elfa, etc.