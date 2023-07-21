Kronospan invests EUR 20 mln in logistics center near Kyiv

Kronospan Group, which has woodworking enterprises Kronospan UA (Volyn region) and Kronospan Rivne (Rivne region) in Ukraine, has invested more than EUR 20 million in the creation of a logistics center in the village of Kalynivka, Kyiv region, which was put into operation in May this year, said Natalia Pokinska, the general director of Kronospan UA.

"In the context of the full-scale war, disruption of logistics routes and other unfavorable conditions, we are investing more than EUR 20 million in a logistics center near Kyiv, the purpose of which is to receive road and rail cargo from foreign companies of Kronospan and our territorial divisions," Pokinska said at the FIT for Ukraine (Forum on Investments and Transformations): Furniture Cluster forum.

According to her, the main stage of investments has now been completed, and at present the logistics center is located on 15 hectares, has facilities and capacities that it can provide to partners. Its construction began in 2019.

Pokinska stressed that over the 19 years of Kronospan's work in Ukraine, the total investment in the Ukrainian woodworking industry has exceeded EUR 900 million (both from its own funds and financial institutions, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development), and since the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine – EUR 122 million.

She recalled that the construction of a plant in Rivne region, in which investments began in 2019 and where the first chipboard production line was put into operation in 2021, is one of the largest investment projects in Ukraine in recent years (more than EUR 400 million).

In total, more than 700 jobs have been created at the company's enterprises.

Kronospan Group, established in Austria in 1897, is today a major global manufacturer of wood sheeting. It includes more than 40 plants in many countries.