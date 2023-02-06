Ukraine schedules auction for sale of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port for March 3

The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) has scheduled an auction for the sale of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky seaport for March 3 with a starting price of UAH 187.57 million, SPF Head Rustem Umerov said on Facebook.

"The State Property Fund has put Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky seaport up for privatization. In recent years, the port has been unprofitable. At the same time, since 2022, it has been playing an important role in ensuring global food security as a logistics center for ports on the Danube," Umerov said.

He noted that the port has great potential for the development of Ukrainian exports and needs investment in development.

According to the State Property Fund, in 2019-2021, the net loss of the port was approximately UAH 23.5-28.5 million, in January-September 2022 - UAH 2.9 million.

As reported, since April 1, 2022, the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port has been used as a logistics center for ports on the Danube. It receives goods on trucks and sends them further in wagons. Since May, the enterprise has started shipping grain, transshipment of iron ore pellets and metal products. In six months of work after the resumption of activities, the handling of goods at the port increased 100 times compared to 2021. The port received more than 10,000 trucks and shipped 4,000 wagons by rail, which significantly eased the load on the road infrastructure to the ports of Izmail and Reni. All products were sent for export.

Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port specializes in transshipment of timber, mineral fertilizers, iron ore pellets, metal products and grain. The main activity according to the statute is ancillary services for water transport.