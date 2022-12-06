Investments

17:56 06.12.2022

EBRD doesn't low requirements for environmental projects in Ukraine amid hostilities

2 min read
EBRD doesn't low requirements for environmental projects in Ukraine amid hostilities

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has not lowered environmental standards when evaluating projects for investment in Ukraine, despite the hostilities, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Bank has committed to fully align its activities with the goals of the Paris [Climate] Agreement by the end of 2022. As such, each of the EBRD's investments is screened extensively to ensure they are consistent with this goal. Our environmental [including climate] standards have not changed," Renaud-Basso said.

The bank had to find new ways to apply those standards, conduct due diligence in difficult situations, and act quickly, she said. "But we are determined that, when supporting Ukraine, we will not compromise on quality," the banker stressed.

As one example of such tools, she cited the launch of the Chapter Zero platform under the Climate Governance Initiative (CGI) in Ukraine in September, implemented in cooperation with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and supported by the EBRD. The purpose of the Chapter Zero platform is to help board members of companies in key regions of the bank's operations to better understand the potential impacts of climate change on the future of their business.

"The launch of Chapter Zero in Ukraine is a good example of how, while assisting Ukrainians to meet their immediate needs, we are also helping them build the institutions and policies that will underpin a greener, better Ukraine in the future," Renaud-Basso said.

The new branch of Chapter Zero Ukraine & Caucasus was created on the basis of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE). Deloitte acts as an intellectual partner in Ukraine.

Deloitte provides integrated business solutions for the energy, natural resources and extractive industries, life sciences and healthcare, technology, media and telecommunications, consumer, financial, government and social sectors.

Tags: #ebrd #renaud_basso

MORE ABOUT

16:55 06.12.2022
EBRD ready to support Ukrainian municipalities in de-occupied territories – bank president

EBRD ready to support Ukrainian municipalities in de-occupied territories – bank president

14:51 02.12.2022
Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

16:46 23.11.2022
EBRD to allocate EUR 372 mln to Ukrenergo for repairs of damaged energy infrastructure

EBRD to allocate EUR 372 mln to Ukrenergo for repairs of damaged energy infrastructure

18:03 21.10.2022
Klitschko looks forward to further cooperation with EBRD in post-war reconstruction of Kyiv

Klitschko looks forward to further cooperation with EBRD in post-war reconstruction of Kyiv

17:30 21.10.2022
EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

15:44 21.10.2022
Zelensky, EBRD President discuss possibility of additional lending to Ukrainian energy sector

Zelensky, EBRD President discuss possibility of additional lending to Ukrainian energy sector

17:56 10.10.2022
IMC in talks with EBRD and IFC on loans for three development projects

IMC in talks with EBRD and IFC on loans for three development projects

09:22 21.09.2022
Chapter Zero climate management platform launched in Ukraine

Chapter Zero climate management platform launched in Ukraine

09:33 28.07.2022
USA contributes $500 mln in donor funds to EBRD response to war in Ukraine

USA contributes $500 mln in donor funds to EBRD response to war in Ukraine

15:14 26.07.2022
Novus Ukraine postpones opening of distribution center being built for EBRD loan

Novus Ukraine postpones opening of distribution center being built for EBRD loan

AD

HOT NEWS

Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest to invest $500 mln in BlackRock-managed Ukraine reconstruction fund

EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

Ukraine needs to raise $70-80 bln in private investment annually after war – First Dpty PM

Horizon Capital raises $125 mln at first closing of its $250 mln target fund

Business investments in Ukraine serve peace – Zelensky to Forbes 400 philanthropic summit

LATEST

Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest to invest $500 mln in BlackRock-managed Ukraine reconstruction fund

MIGA allocates $30 mln to Ukraine for implementation of pilot project on investment insurance – Shmyhal

Ukraine needs to raise $70-80 bln in private investment annually after war – First Dpty PM

Naftogaz intends to increase capital investments in gas exploration, production by approximately 15% in 2023

Horizon Capital raises $125 mln at first closing of its $250 mln target fund

Business investments in Ukraine serve peace – Zelensky to Forbes 400 philanthropic summit

Zelensky discusses possibility of attracting investments to Ukraine with BlackRock CEO

SCM becomes general partner in development of strategy for recovery of Mariupol

Metinvest to resume investments in new Ukrainian assets only after war – CEO

War risks insurance is main condition for attracting investments to Ukraine – expert

AD
AD
AD
AD