NaUKMA plans to create technology park with coworking space for UAH 50 mln

National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy (NaUKMA) together with Bureau of Investment Programs (BIP) NGO are planning to create a technology park in an educational building located at 2/4, Glazunov Street for UAH 50 million with the participation of an investor.

"According to our preliminary estimates, about UAH 50 million of investment is required to restore the building and infrastructure for a modern technology park. After restoration, the territory can accommodate about 40 resident companies and coworking spaces for students," Director of BIP Oleksandr Bondarenko said.

The project will allow the university to earn money, as well as employ students, create IT products, and entrepreneurs will be able to gain access to a scientific base and innovative products and services.

The return on investment in such a project is seven of eight years due to rental payments from residents and additional services provided by the technology park's management team, Bondarenko said.

To create a technology park, it is planned to use the educational building located at 2/4, Glazunov Street with an area of 1,700 square meters. However, alternative premises are also being considered.

The project participants signed a partnership memorandum for the development of the technology park.

"Next steps are project evaluation, concept development, and search for investors," NaUKMA said in the press release.

The Bureau of Investment Programs (BIP) is a non-governmental organization that unites public partnerships and private investors for the construction of infrastructure facilities, attracting investment and creating a safe environment for investors in the Ukrainian market.