Govt approves requirements for investors to use investment nanny tool

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the requirements for investors who intend to use the investment nanny tool in the implementation of investment projects with significant investments.

The decision was made by the government at a meeting on Wednesday.

The resolution stipulates such criteria as the adequacy of equity capital, the adequacy of the net operating cash flow, the availability of funding sources to cover significant investments.

In addition, the resolution also stipulates requirements for the financial stability, profitability and liquidity of the applicant, as well as requirements for the subjects of audit activities and the reliability of the applicant's bank.

The government also approved the procedure for the interaction of the Investment Promotion Office with public and local authorities on issues related to the preparation and implementation of projects with significant investments.

As indicated in the draft resolution, regional state administrations shall submit information about potential investors interested in implementing projects with significant investments, as well as data on land plots that can be used for such projects, to the Office every six months or upon a request.