The Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) stated that migration movements have never occurred under such extreme conditions as today.

In a brief interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Director General of the International Organization for Migration Amy Pope shared her outlook on the return of Ukrainian refugees from abroad.

Text: Hanna Levchenko

What are the main migration trends for Ukraine over the last 3-5 years (before and after the full-scale Russian invasion)?

Migration has traditionally played a significant role in the life of Ukrainian society. According to local studies*, almost a third of the country's population has either personal experience of labour migration abroad or that of their family members.

Migration movements have never taken place under such extreme conditions as they do today. Now in the fourth year of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine continues to grapple with one of the largest displacement crises in Europe’s history. Nearly four million people remain internally displaced, while another five million Ukrainian refugees continue to reside in countries across Europe.

Last year, I had the privilege to visit Ukraine, and I saw firsthand the devastation the war has wrought and the scale of the challenges ahead. But I was also profoundly inspired and humbled by the strength of the people I met – women who have traveled from regions that were under active attack, who left with very little but the clothes on their back and their children in their car.

How do you assess the impact of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine on migration processes in Europe and the world? What are the differences in the migration of Ukrainian refugees and that of other migrants?

The February 24, 2022, large-scale Russian invasion caused the largest wave of forced migration in Europe since World War II.

The profile of refugees from Ukraine is different from Ukrainian labour migrants before the full-scale war who were mostly male, and different from refugees from other countries staying in Europe, who are mainly young singles. According to Eurostat data from 2024, over 40 per cent of Ukrainian citizens granted temporary protection in the European Union were women of working age, and 32 per cent were children and adolescents. It is also important to note that most of the refugees from Ukraine are highly educated people.

What share of Ukrainian refugees will return to Ukraine after the war ends, according to your estimates? To what extent do these estimates coincide or differ from migration processes in other countries suffering from hostilities?

Despite ongoing insecurity and economic pressure, millions have begun returning. IOM data shows that more than four million people have returned to their communities of origin, including over a million who came back from abroad – often with little or no support. That’s why creating conditions for safe, voluntary, and dignified return is essential. IOM is working

closely with the Government of Ukraine to support reintegration through accurate information, housing support, access to jobs and services, and community-based recovery efforts. This work relies on humanitarian, development, and stabilization funding, including from the European Union and other key donors. But without increased and long-term financial support, many returnees will struggle to reintegrate, and the risk of further displacement will remain high.

What is the optimal strategy for refugees and migrants – to return them home or to work with host countries to help them adapt abroad, viewing refugees as a "cultural landing force"?

We must make it possible for internally displaced persons and Ukrainians living abroad to be able to return safely and with dignity. IOM is honoured to support the Government of Ukraine and partners in these efforts, by investing in local leadership and area-based approaches to make reintegration sustainable.

At the same time, IOM is grateful for the compassion, generosity and solidarity of countries across Europe who are taking in those seeking safety.

Considering the tremendous potential of the global Ukrainian community, on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, IOM and Ukraine’s Ministry of National Unity co-hosted a dedicated event to enhance cooperation with the more than 20 million Ukrainians living abroad and encourage their role in the country’s recovery efforts. Ukraine’s diaspora plays a vital role by contributing skills, knowledge, networks, and resources that can accelerate Ukraine’s recovery and strengthen international partnerships.

The event brought together stakeholders from the global Ukrainian diaspora, international organizations, the private sector, and academia. During the event, a participatory process was launched to establish an Alliance for Diaspora Engagement in Ukraine’s Recovery. Stakeholders were invited to join the process, which will lead to the co-design of the Alliance in the coming months.