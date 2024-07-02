Facts

11:00 02.07.2024

Ukrainian combat system DELTA successfully integrated with NATO systems – Defense Ministry

2 min read
The Ukrainian combat control system DELTA has been successfully integrated into the Polish artillery fire control system TOPAZ. It is this system that is used in KRAB howitzers and RAK mortars, which are in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"DELTA for the first time worked as a hub to collect data from all participants, update and supplement with missing information. The information was then transferred to the Polish TOPAZ system. This allowed data to be integrated between the two parts of the exercise, Green Enclave and Pink Enclave, creating a complete understanding of the situation. The system also has demonstrated the ability to securely transmit data with limited access," the department said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"As a result, the Ukrainian ecosystem of DELTA military products successfully completed the task and confirmed compatibility with TOPAZ and many other NATO systems. In general, this year the DELTA system team successfully tested five different interoperability standards and passed all tests successfully," Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko said.

It is noted that the DELTA team also made numerous presentations to various national delegations and NATO representatives and received high praise for their work.

Tags: #defense_ministry

