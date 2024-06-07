USA pledged to provide over $51.2 bln in military aid to Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale invasion – Pentagon

Since the start of President Joe Biden's administration, the United States has pledged more than $51.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including more than $51.2 billion since the start of the unprovoked Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

The relevant information was published on the website of the U.S. Department of Defense, and a list of promised weapons was also made public.

Thus, air defense assistance includes: one Patriot air defense battery and ammunition; 12 NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems and ammunition; HAWK air defense systems and ammunition; AIM-7, RIM-7 and AIM-9M missiles for air defense; more than 2,000 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; Avenger air defense systems; anti-drone systems VAMPIRE; trucks for these counter-drone systems and ammunition; laser-guided mobile missile systems c-UAS; other c-UAS equipment; anti-aircraft guns and ammunition; air defense system components; equipment for integrating Western launchers, missiles and radars with Ukrainian systems; equipment to support and maintain existing Ukrainian air defense systems; equipment to protect critical national infrastructure; 21 air surveillance radars.

Artillery assistance includes: over 40 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition; ground launched small diameter bombs and guided rockets; more than 200 155 mm howitzers and more than 3 million 155 mm artillery shells; more than 7,000 precision-guided 155 mm artillery rounds; more than 50,000 155 mm RAAM shells; 72 105 mm howitzers and more than 800,000 105 mm artillery shells; 10,000 203 mm artillery shells; more than 400,000 152 mm artillery shells; about 40,000 130 mm artillery shells; 40,000 122 mm artillery shells; 60,000 122-mm GRAD rockets; more than 200 mortar systems; more than 400,000 mortar rounds; more than 100 anti-artillery and anti-mortar radars; 50 multi-purpose radars.

Ground maneuver support: 31 Abrams tanks; 45 T-72B tanks; more than 300 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles; four Bradley fire support vehicles; 189 Stryker armored personnel carriers; more than 600 M113 armored personnel carriers; 250 M1117 armored security vehicles; more than 1,000 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles; More than 3,000 highly mobile multi-purpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV); more than 200 light tactical vehicles; 300 armored vehicles for providing medical assistance; 80 trucks and more than 200 trailers for transporting heavy equipment; more than 1000 tactical vehicles for towing and transporting equipment; 153 tactical equipment vehicles; ten command and staff vehicles; 30 ammunition support vehicles; 18 armored bridge systems; 20 machines and equipment for logistics support; 239 tankers and 105 trailers for transporting fuel; 58 trailers for transporting water; six armored general purpose trucks; 125 mm, 120 mm and 105 mm tank ammunition; more than 1.8 million rounds of 25 mm caliber; demining equipment.

Aviation and unmanned aerial vehicle assistance includes: 20 Mi-17 helicopters; Switchblade UAV; Phoenix Ghost; CyberLux K8; Altius-600; Jump-20; Hornet; Puma; Scan Eagle; Penguin; two radars for drones; anti-radiation missiles HARM; precision aerial munitions; more than 6,000 Zuni aircraft rockets; more than 20,000 Hydra-70 aircraft rockets; ammunition for UAVs.

Anti-tank and small arms weapons pledged to the United States include: more than 10,000 Javelin anti-tank systems; more than 90,000 other anti-tank systems and ammunition; more than 9,000 TOW ATGM missiles; more than 40,000 grenade launchers and small arms; more than 400 million rounds of ammunition for small arms and grenades; laser-guided missile systems and munitions; missile launchers and ammunition; anti-personnel mines; the naval component includes: two Harpoon coastal defense systems and anti-ship missiles; more than 80 coastal and river patrol boats; unmanned coastal defense vessels; equipment for ensuring the safety of ports and harbors.

Other capabilities promised by the U.S. include: M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel mines; C-4 Explosives, Demolition Ammunition; equipment for clearing obstacles; anti-aircraft defense capabilities; more than 100,000 sets of body armor and helmets; tactical secure communications systems and support equipment; four satellite communications antennas (SATCOM); satellite communication terminals and services; electronic warfare (EW) and counter-EW equipment; commercial satellite imaging services; night vision devices, surveillance and thermal imaging systems, optics; equipment for neutralizing explosive objects and protective equipment; means of protection against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons; medical supplies, including first aid kits; field equipment, cold weather gear, generators and spare parts; support for training and maintenance activities.