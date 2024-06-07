Facts

20:16 07.06.2024

USA pledged to provide over $51.2 bln in military aid to Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale invasion – Pentagon

4 min read
USA pledged to provide over $51.2 bln in military aid to Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale invasion – Pentagon

Since the start of President Joe Biden's administration, the United States has pledged more than $51.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including more than $51.2 billion since the start of the unprovoked Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

The relevant information was published on the website of the U.S. Department of Defense, and a list of promised weapons was also made public.

Thus, air defense assistance includes: one Patriot air defense battery and ammunition; 12 NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems and ammunition; HAWK air defense systems and ammunition; AIM-7, RIM-7 and AIM-9M missiles for air defense; more than 2,000 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; Avenger air defense systems; anti-drone systems VAMPIRE; trucks for these counter-drone systems and ammunition; laser-guided mobile missile systems c-UAS; other c-UAS equipment; anti-aircraft guns and ammunition; air defense system components; equipment for integrating Western launchers, missiles and radars with Ukrainian systems; equipment to support and maintain existing Ukrainian air defense systems; equipment to protect critical national infrastructure; 21 air surveillance radars.

Artillery assistance includes: over 40 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition; ground launched small diameter bombs and guided rockets; more than 200 155 mm howitzers and more than 3 million 155 mm artillery shells; more than 7,000 precision-guided 155 mm artillery rounds; more than 50,000 155 mm RAAM shells; 72 105 mm howitzers and more than 800,000 105 mm artillery shells; 10,000 203 mm artillery shells; more than 400,000 152 mm artillery shells; about 40,000 130 mm artillery shells; 40,000 122 mm artillery shells; 60,000 122-mm GRAD rockets; more than 200 mortar systems; more than 400,000 mortar rounds; more than 100 anti-artillery and anti-mortar radars; 50 multi-purpose radars.

Ground maneuver support: 31 Abrams tanks; 45 T-72B tanks; more than 300 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles; four Bradley fire support vehicles; 189 Stryker armored personnel carriers; more than 600 M113 armored personnel carriers; 250 M1117 armored security vehicles; more than 1,000 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles; More than 3,000 highly mobile multi-purpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV); more than 200 light tactical vehicles; 300 armored vehicles for providing medical assistance; 80 trucks and more than 200 trailers for transporting heavy equipment; more than 1000 tactical vehicles for towing and transporting equipment; 153 tactical equipment vehicles; ten command and staff vehicles; 30 ammunition support vehicles; 18 armored bridge systems; 20 machines and equipment for logistics support; 239 tankers and 105 trailers for transporting fuel; 58 trailers for transporting water; six armored general purpose trucks; 125 mm, 120 mm and 105 mm tank ammunition; more than 1.8 million rounds of 25 mm caliber; demining equipment.

Aviation and unmanned aerial vehicle assistance includes: 20 Mi-17 helicopters; Switchblade UAV; Phoenix Ghost; CyberLux K8; Altius-600; Jump-20; Hornet; Puma; Scan Eagle; Penguin; two radars for drones; anti-radiation missiles HARM; precision aerial munitions; more than 6,000 Zuni aircraft rockets; more than 20,000 Hydra-70 aircraft rockets; ammunition for UAVs.

Anti-tank and small arms weapons pledged to the United States include: more than 10,000 Javelin anti-tank systems; more than 90,000 other anti-tank systems and ammunition; more than 9,000 TOW ATGM missiles; more than 40,000 grenade launchers and small arms; more than 400 million rounds of ammunition for small arms and grenades; laser-guided missile systems and munitions; missile launchers and ammunition; anti-personnel mines; the naval component includes: two Harpoon coastal defense systems and anti-ship missiles; more than 80 coastal and river patrol boats; unmanned coastal defense vessels; equipment for ensuring the safety of ports and harbors.

Other capabilities promised by the U.S. include: M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel mines; C-4 Explosives, Demolition Ammunition; equipment for clearing obstacles; anti-aircraft defense capabilities; more than 100,000 sets of body armor and helmets; tactical secure communications systems and support equipment; four satellite communications antennas (SATCOM); satellite communication terminals and services; electronic warfare (EW) and counter-EW equipment; commercial satellite imaging services; night vision devices, surveillance and thermal imaging systems, optics; equipment for neutralizing explosive objects and protective equipment; means of protection against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons; medical supplies, including first aid kits; field equipment, cold weather gear, generators and spare parts; support for training and maintenance activities.

Tags: #ukraine #aid #military #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:08 07.06.2024
France starts supplies of Mirage-2000 aircraft to Ukraine, to train personnel of one brigade – Macron at meeting with Zelenskyy

France starts supplies of Mirage-2000 aircraft to Ukraine, to train personnel of one brigade – Macron at meeting with Zelenskyy

20:55 07.06.2024
Zelenskyy discusses protection from Russian shelling with US parliamentarians

Zelenskyy discusses protection from Russian shelling with US parliamentarians

19:19 07.06.2024
First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

15:53 07.06.2024
Ukraine, Turkey agree on cooperation for rehabilitation of servicemen – Defense Ministry

Ukraine, Turkey agree on cooperation for rehabilitation of servicemen – Defense Ministry

15:32 07.06.2024
Biden, during meeting with Zelenskyy, announces new aid to Ukraine worth $225 mln

Biden, during meeting with Zelenskyy, announces new aid to Ukraine worth $225 mln

15:06 07.06.2024
Ukraine expects decision from European partners to begin talks on EU membership as early as June – Shmyhal

Ukraine expects decision from European partners to begin talks on EU membership as early as June – Shmyhal

13:52 07.06.2024
Swiss govt allocates over EUR 60 mln to support Ukraine in digitalization over next four years

Swiss govt allocates over EUR 60 mln to support Ukraine in digitalization over next four years

16:50 06.06.2024
USA will continue to help Ukraine – Biden

USA will continue to help Ukraine – Biden

19:27 05.06.2024
Deputy Defense Minister: We're introducing comprehensive approach to protecting rights of military personnel; there to be on-site inspections, well-functioning mechanism for responding to complaints

Deputy Defense Minister: We're introducing comprehensive approach to protecting rights of military personnel; there to be on-site inspections, well-functioning mechanism for responding to complaints

18:40 05.06.2024
Ukraine, China hold political consultations in Beijing

Ukraine, China hold political consultations in Beijing

AD

HOT NEWS

France starts supplies of Mirage-2000 aircraft to Ukraine, to train personnel of one brigade – Macron at meeting with Zelenskyy

Pentagon publishes list of weapons within new $225 mln assistance package for Ukraine

Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

EU ambassadors again fail to approve decision on starting EU accession talks with Ukraine as Hungary opposes

All govt agencies tasked with reducing power consumption – Shmyhal

LATEST

Kuleba, eight Northern European, Baltic ministers discuss ways to ensure Ukraine's advantage on battlefield

Ukraine, NATO to sign agreement on cooperation in innovation at summit in Washington

EU to help Ukraine bring domestic legislation into line with European legislation – Dpty Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine

First Comfy store opens in Berdychiv

Pentagon publishes list of weapons within new $225 mln assistance package for Ukraine

URCS Emergency Response Units help evacuate residents of Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donetsk region

Dialogue on arranging Zelenskyy-Orbán meeting continues – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy meets with heads of number of leading French companies

Ukrzaliznytsia to abolish some electric train trips, cut frequency of remaining ones due to shortage of electricity

Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

AD
AD
AD
AD