14:43 27.05.2024

Macron warns world against weakening support for Ukraine – media

French President Emmanuel Macron warned against weakening support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, Tagesschau reported on May 26.

"To stand on the side of peace today means to give force to the law. Peace is not capitulation. Peace is not a renunciation of principles. Peace means allowing a country to defend its borders and sovereignty," Macron said after a conversation with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

Steinmeier also stressed that aid to Ukraine should not be reduced.

It is noted that French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Germany on Sunday for a three-day state visit. This is the first state visit of a French president to Germany in 24 years. During the negotiations, issues of European security were discussed.

