One dead, four injured as result of missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

One civilian woman was killed and four people were injured as a result of Russia's ballistic missile attack on Mykolaiv on Thursday afternoon.

"Four people injured (three women, one man) plus one woman dead. The rescue operation continues," Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported a loud sound of explosion in the city from a ballistic missile strike.