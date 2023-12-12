In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with leader of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives Hakkeem Jeffries and Democratic congressmen during a working visit to the United States, his press service reported.

During the meeting, the President of Ukraine noted the strong bicameral and bipartisan support from Congress, U.S. President Joseph Biden and the entire American people, which is provided to Ukraine to fight Russian aggression.

The President discussed with congressmen the key needs of Ukraine in weapons and military equipment, in strengthening air defense, especially with the onset of winter.

Issues of joint production of weapons necessary for Ukraine with the United States were also raised. Zelenskyy highly appreciated the holding of the Ukrainian-American Defense Industries Conference in Washington, which took place on December 6-7.

"Now that Ukraine has liberated 50% of its territories illegally occupied by Russians since 2022, ensured the operation of the grain corridor and is winning in the Black Sea, we need more than ever the continued support of the United States and the unity of our partners," the President said.

The Head of State assured that Ukraine uses all the assistance of the United States extremely transparently, effectively and responsibly, in close cooperation with American partners.