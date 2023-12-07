Facts

18:27 07.12.2023

Ukraine, USA sign memorandum on joint defense production

Ukraine, USA sign memorandum on joint defense production

Ukraine and the United States have signed a Memorandum on Join Defense Production and Exchange of Technical Data, the defense production will be located in Ukraine, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"A very important success – at the defense industry conference in Washington, Ukraine and the United States signed a Memorandum on Joint Production and Exchange of Technical Data. The Memorandum defines the localization of the defense industry in Ukraine. Production facilities should be built in Ukraine to provide the Armed Forces with the necessary weapons in the areas of air defense, production of critical ammunition, as well as repair and maintenance," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

In addition, he said that technical data for the start of local implementation of individual projects will be provided to Ukraine by the U.S. Department of Defense and industrial partners. The goal of these projects is to improve outdated air defense systems through the integration of Western ammunition.

"This is the foundation of the future of our military-industrial complex and the strengthening of Ukraine's defense for years to come," Yermak said.

