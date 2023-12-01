Facts

20:51 01.12.2023

Russia increases number of Russian army by 170,000 people

1 min read

By decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the staffing level of the Russian Armed Forces has been increased by 170,000 people.

According to the decree published on the Kremlin website on December 1, the staffing level of the Russian Armed Forces will be 2,209,130 units, including 1.3 million military personnel.

The Russian Ministry of Defense explains the increase in the number of armed forces by 170,000 people by the increase in threats to the Russian Federation “related to the conduct of a special military operation and the ongoing expansion of NATO.”

Tags: #russia #army #increase

MORE ABOUT

21:08 01.12.2023
OSCE countries don’t have common opinion on issue of further participation of Russia in organization’s operation

OSCE countries don’t have common opinion on issue of further participation of Russia in organization’s operation

14:54 01.12.2023
Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

18:50 29.11.2023
More than four countries oppose Lavrov's participation in OSCE ministerial meeting – Kuleba

More than four countries oppose Lavrov's participation in OSCE ministerial meeting – Kuleba

11:57 24.11.2023
Ukraine creating 'Army of Robots,' 'Army of Electronic Warfare' – Fedorov

Ukraine creating 'Army of Robots,' 'Army of Electronic Warfare' – Fedorov

22:13 22.11.2023
Podoliak: Russia doesn’t need to think about how to ‘stop tragedy in Ukraine’; the only effective solution for Putin would be immediate withdrawal of his occupation forces

Podoliak: Russia doesn’t need to think about how to ‘stop tragedy in Ukraine’; the only effective solution for Putin would be immediate withdrawal of his occupation forces

17:58 22.11.2023
Ukraine's Defense Minister at Ramstein format meeting: Russia loses almost 36,000 soldiers over six weeks

Ukraine's Defense Minister at Ramstein format meeting: Russia loses almost 36,000 soldiers over six weeks

12:50 22.11.2023
Zelenskyy: this stage, Russian Army makes prisoners main source of replenishing losses on battlefield

Zelenskyy: this stage, Russian Army makes prisoners main source of replenishing losses on battlefield

20:39 20.11.2023
Ukraine has evidence of 109,000 war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – media

Ukraine has evidence of 109,000 war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – media

19:55 20.11.2023
Ukrainian intelligence reports destruction of Russia's two expensive radars

Ukrainian intelligence reports destruction of Russia's two expensive radars

19:18 17.11.2023
Security Service of Ukraine exposes managers of Russian oligarch Grigorishin who caused loss of UAH 43 mln to Ukrainian budget

Security Service of Ukraine exposes managers of Russian oligarch Grigorishin who caused loss of UAH 43 mln to Ukrainian budget

AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak holds meeting with foreign ambassadors about 10th point of Peace Formula – on confirmation of war end

Ukraine preparing updated requests for communication with partners on military supplies – Zelenskyy

MP Yefymov confirms information about giving up his mandate

Govt appoints Myronenko as head of State Special Communications Service

Slovak truckers start blocking trucks at Vyšné Nemecké border crossing – State Border Guard Service

LATEST

Yermak holds meeting with foreign ambassadors about 10th point of Peace Formula – on confirmation of war end

Ukrainian Red Cross to pay UAH 9,600 to citizens receiving assistance under Home Care program

Ukraine preparing updated requests for communication with partners on military supplies – Zelenskyy

Zelenska: We want all countries of world to support intl coalition for return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia

MP Yefymov confirms information about giving up his mandate

Sivkovych coordinates info sabotage by Shufrych against Ukraine – SBU

Number of enemy attacks slightly decreases in Kupyansk axis – Ukrainian Ground Forces

Govt appoints Myronenko as head of State Special Communications Service

Slovak truckers start blocking trucks at Vyšné Nemecké border crossing – State Border Guard Service

URCS' Regional Disaster Response Teams receive unique experience in wartime – Dotsenko

AD
AD
AD
AD