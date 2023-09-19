Facts

19:24 19.09.2023

Austin urges to provide Ukraine with everything possible to prepare for repulse of Russian aggression in coming winter

2 min read
Austin urges to provide Ukraine with everything possible to prepare for repulse of Russian aggression in coming winter

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urged partners to do everything possible to prepare Ukraine to repel further Russian aggression in the light of the approaching winter.

He said this at a press conference on Tuesday after the meeting of the Contact Group of the Defense of Ukraine, which was held in Ramstein (Germany). The newly appointed Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustam Umerov took part in the meeting for the first time.

He said that at today's meeting he called on allies and partners to dig deeper and donate any defense ammunition they can as Ukraine approaches a new winter of war.

Austin recalled that last winter Russia destroyed Ukraine's energy infrastructure, trying in vain to use the cold and darkness to break the will of the Ukrainian people. The Minister also pointed out that Russia, having first withdrawn from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, began to launch air strikes on grain infrastructure.

According to him, air defense will continue to be Ukraine's greatest need to protect the sky, civilians and its cities.

In addition, Austin called on his fellow ministers to once again examine their stocks of 155-millimeter ammunition and key air defense and interceptor systems to ensure that they all give everything possible to prepare Ukraine for the coming winter. At the same time, he said, long-term support for Ukraine will continue to develop through coalitions like the ones they started with armored vehicles training, F16 training and information technology. Austin said that these important coalitions would help Ukraine continue to create reliable combat forces for the future.

Tags: #usa #assistance #war

MORE ABOUT

20:57 19.09.2023
Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 400 mln

Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 400 mln

20:36 19.09.2023
Milley: Accountability for use of weapons, ammunition by Ukrainians is loss of Russians on battlefield

Milley: Accountability for use of weapons, ammunition by Ukrainians is loss of Russians on battlefield

09:20 19.09.2023
Zelenskyy arrives in USA

Zelenskyy arrives in USA

20:56 18.09.2023
US Senator Kelly, who arrived in Kyiv, announces progress of Ukrainian forces in counteroffensive

US Senator Kelly, who arrived in Kyiv, announces progress of Ukrainian forces in counteroffensive

18:26 18.09.2023
NATO Admiral: ‘Russia losing more and more ground,’ forced to cooperate with ‘unreliable actors’

NATO Admiral: ‘Russia losing more and more ground,’ forced to cooperate with ‘unreliable actors’

17:36 18.09.2023
Syrsky: Heavy fighting continues near Bakhmut, enemy unsuccessfully trying to regain lost positions

Syrsky: Heavy fighting continues near Bakhmut, enemy unsuccessfully trying to regain lost positions

16:34 18.09.2023
Ukraine partially, fully restores over 800 war-affected medical infrastructure facilities

Ukraine partially, fully restores over 800 war-affected medical infrastructure facilities

15:34 18.09.2023
Russia spends over $167 bln on war against Ukraine – Forbes

Russia spends over $167 bln on war against Ukraine – Forbes

14:22 18.09.2023
Maliar: Defense forces liberate 2 sq km near Bakhmut, 5.2 sq km on southern front last week

Maliar: Defense forces liberate 2 sq km near Bakhmut, 5.2 sq km on southern front last week

10:36 18.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to stoke instability in USA, Europe

Zelenskyy: Putin wants to stoke instability in USA, Europe

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy in New York discusses with President of Kenya construction of grain hubs, provision of region with Ukrainian agricultural products

In New York, Zelenskyy, President of South Africa discuss preparations for Global Peace Summit, resumption of grain deal

UN Secretary General: Russia’s invasion into Ukraine ‘unleashes nexus of horror,’ war has serious implications for us all

Czech Republic, Denmark, Netherlands sign agreement on supply of weapons to Ukraine within Ramstein framework

Death toll from enemy attack on Kupiansk rises to six – police

LATEST

Azerbaijan restricts access to TikTok

Azerbaijan launching local antiterrorist measures in Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy in New York discusses with President of Kenya construction of grain hubs, provision of region with Ukrainian agricultural products

In New York, Zelenskyy, President of South Africa discuss preparations for Global Peace Summit, resumption of grain deal

USA sanctions three Russian companies linked to Iran's aviation industry

Ukraine continues to make progress in liberation of its territory, having liberated more than 54% of previously occupied land – Milley

Ukrainian aviation carries out 16 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day

Govt makes changes to plan to prevent oligarchs from abusing their influence in line with Venice Commission findings

Invaders attack Kupyansk with hybrid Thunder-E1 missile

Milley: It’s my last meeting of Ukraine’s Defense Contact Group, I'm retiring

AD
AD
AD
AD