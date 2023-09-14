SBU, Navy destroy enemy air defense complex Triumf near Yevpatoria – source

The military counterintelligence of the SBU and the Ukrainian Naval Forces hit the Russian Triumf air defense complex near Yevpatoria in Crimea on Thursday night, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Tonight, the military counterintelligence of the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy carried out a unique special operation near Yevpatoria – they destroyed the Russian Triumf air defense system worth $1.2 billion," the agency's interlocutor said.

According to the source, drones and Neptune missiles worked effectively on the target.

"First, the SBU drones hit the 'eyes' of the complex – radars and antennas, and after disabling the radar stations of the Navy units, two Neptune cruise missiles hit the S300/400 Triumf launch complexes," the SBU source said.