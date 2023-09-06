Facts

11:29 06.09.2023

Supreme Commander's Staff HQ considering preparation of Ukraine's energy system for winter

On Wednesday, the Supreme Commander's Headquarters considered the preparation of the energy system for winter.

"A comprehensive plan to protect critical infrastructure facilities from everything that a terrorist country can come up with. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, the entire energy sector, the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, the General Staff and regional military administrations. There is still something to work on. All participants in the process received specific tasks for specific deadlines. Special attention will be paid to this topic," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel.

 

