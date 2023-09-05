Facts

14:59 05.09.2023

Zelenskyy visits brigades conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut direction

Zelenskyy visits brigades conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut direction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as part of a working trip to Donetsk region, visited combat brigades that are conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut direction, the presidential press service said.

In particular, he visited the location of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade Kholodnyi Yar, the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign and the 92nd separate mechanized brigade named after the ataman Ivan Sirko.

The president also met with Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Commander of the operational-strategic group Khortytsia Oleksandr Syrsky and heard reports on the operational situation in the area of responsibility of Lyman and Soledar directions.

In addition, Zelenskyy discussed in detail with the battalion commanders the problematic issues and needs of the units. In particular, they discussed the provision of artillery shells, missiles for front-line air defense systems, evacuation vehicles and electronic warfare equipment.

For courage and dedication in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the president awarded the soldiers who are part of the operational-strategic group Khortytsia with the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the first-third classes, For Courage of the second-third classes and the orders of Princess Olha.

"I have the honor to be here today and thank you from the bottom of my heart, on behalf of the entire Ukrainian people, for your strength, for defending our state, our borders. For your life, which you, along with your brothers, give for every piece of our native independent land. I want to wish you health and victory. Warm congratulations to your relatives and friends. A bow to your parents for raising real Ukrainians like you," Zelenskyy said during the award ceremony.

Tags: #donetsk_region #zelenskyy

