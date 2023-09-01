Facts

10:06 01.09.2023

Pentagon orders AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine worth $192 mln

1 min read
The U.S. Department of Defense has signed a contract with Raytheon Missiles and Defense for the supply of AMRAAM medium-range missiles to Ukraine in the amount of $192 million.

“This contract provides for Raytheon purchasing fielded AMRAAM weapons from various sources. Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by November 29, 2024,” the Pentagon said on its website.

The number of missiles and delivery dates are not specified.

The missiles will be purchased at the expense of funds from the Security Assistance Initiative Fund in Ukraine.

