18:07 17.08.2023

Prosecutor General: Creation of register of victims and witnesses to become important element of compensation mechanism

Prosecutor General: Creation of register of victims and witnesses to become important element of compensation mechanism

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin and Deputy Justice Minister of Ukraine Iryna Mudra held the first meeting of the working group on restoring justice to discuss work priorities, in particular, the creation of a register of victims and witnesses as an important element of the compensation mechanism.

"Today, together with Iryna Mudra, we held the first meeting of the working group on restoring justice. This is the seventh item of the Ukrainian Peace Formula presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Kostin said on Facebook on Thursday.

He also stressed that there can be no peace without justice.

"Therefore, we are developing an international action plan to restore justice for Ukraine. This is a necessary condition for establishing and maintaining global peace and a global order based on the rule of law," the prosecutor general said.

According to Kostin, this plan is based on six key priorities: national instruments of accountability, cooperation with international justice mechanisms, interstate partnership, response to the crime of aggression, compensation for loss and damage, sanctions regime.

"I fully agree with Mrs. Mudra that the creation of a compensation mechanism is of great importance for the victims of the war. One of our common priorities is to collect evidence of the damage caused by the aggressor. For this, we plan to create a register of victims and witnesses – an important element of the compensation architecture," he said.

Kostin also said that the action plan will include targeted programs in all critical areas.

"We are sincerely grateful to the representatives of more than 20 countries who joined its formation," he said.

