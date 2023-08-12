Greece joins G7 Vilnius Declaration in support of Ukraine

Greece has become the 14th country that joined the G7 Vilnius Declaration in support of Ukraine, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"Thanks to the people and government of Greece, which became the 14th country that joined the G7 Vilnius Declaration in support of Ukraine. The number of states that are ready to participate in ensuring Ukraine's ability to defend itself and prevent a recurrence of aggression is expanding. We are working. More good news ahead," Yermak tweeted on Saturday.