Number of countries supporting Zelenskyy's Peace Formula may exceed 60 – Yermak

The next meeting of the advisers to heads of states and governments on the Peace Formula proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be held within a month or a little later, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said at a press briefing on Kyiv on Monday.

"We have agreed to hold the next meeting and this week we will hold a meeting of ambassadors which, I think, will exceed the number of 60," he said.

According to Yermak, another meeting of the advisers to heads of states and governments will be held within a month or a little more and then "we will move towards a summit."

He described the past meeting as "a rehearsal of the world where there is no place for cave aggression."

As reported, the second meeting of diplomatic advisers on national security and political leaders of the Foreign Ministries of the leading countries of the world took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It was the second meeting after the same one in Copenhagen, Denmark, at the beginning on June. The participants of the meetings discussed the key principles of restoring long-lasting and just peace for Ukraine.

The second meeting brought together more than 40 countries.