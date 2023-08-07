Facts

17:27 07.08.2023

Number of countries supporting Zelenskyy's Peace Formula may exceed 60 – Yermak

2 min read
Number of countries supporting Zelenskyy's Peace Formula may exceed 60 – Yermak

The next meeting of the advisers to heads of states and governments on the Peace Formula proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be held within a month or a little later, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said at a press briefing on Kyiv on Monday.

"We have agreed to hold the next meeting and this week we will hold a meeting of ambassadors which, I think, will exceed the number of 60," he said.

According to Yermak, another meeting of the advisers to heads of states and governments will be held within a month or a little more and then "we will move towards a summit."

He described the past meeting as "a rehearsal of the world where there is no place for cave aggression."

As reported, the second meeting of diplomatic advisers on national security and political leaders of the Foreign Ministries of the leading countries of the world took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It was the second meeting after the same one in Copenhagen, Denmark, at the beginning on June. The participants of the meetings discussed the key principles of restoring long-lasting and just peace for Ukraine.

The second meeting brought together more than 40 countries.

Tags: #yermak #peace_formula

MORE ABOUT

09:24 07.08.2023
Yermak hopes Ukraine's neighbors to refuse blocking export of Ukrainian agricultural products after Sept 15 – meeting with Secretary of State of Duda's Office

Yermak hopes Ukraine's neighbors to refuse blocking export of Ukrainian agricultural products after Sept 15 – meeting with Secretary of State of Duda's Office

12:58 02.08.2023
Peace Formula meeting in Jeddah may set time, place, agenda for Peace Summit – Zhovkva

Peace Formula meeting in Jeddah may set time, place, agenda for Peace Summit – Zhovkva

15:35 12.07.2023
Security guarantees for Ukraine may be signed at NATO summit in 2024 – Yermak

Security guarantees for Ukraine may be signed at NATO summit in 2024 – Yermak

09:19 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy, President of Guatemala discuss Peace Formula, assistance in mine clearance

Zelenskyy, President of Guatemala discuss Peace Formula, assistance in mine clearance

20:09 29.06.2023
Work of War Environmental Consequences Group to result in Kyiv Ecological Compact – Yermak

Work of War Environmental Consequences Group to result in Kyiv Ecological Compact – Yermak

20:36 27.06.2023
Yermak: Don't understand why Netanyahu not come to Kyiv yet

Yermak: Don't understand why Netanyahu not come to Kyiv yet

19:42 27.06.2023
Vatican talks in Moscow make sense if prisoners released, children returned – Yermak

Vatican talks in Moscow make sense if prisoners released, children returned – Yermak

19:27 27.06.2023
Yermak: Kyiv interested in holding Peace Summit ASAP, although it may take place in late 2023

Yermak: Kyiv interested in holding Peace Summit ASAP, although it may take place in late 2023

19:11 27.06.2023
Yermak believes in long-range weapon supply to Ukraine

Yermak believes in long-range weapon supply to Ukraine

09:28 19.06.2023
Zelenskyy: No alternative to peace formula

Zelenskyy: No alternative to peace formula

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia to be left without ships by end of war – Zelenskyy

Enemy shells Novodanylivka twice using prohibited chemical munitions, people not hurt – Tarnavsky

Zelenskyy: We're preparing to implement some decisions on grain corridor extension

Ukraine returns 22 more soldiers from captivity

Occupants shell village in Kharkiv region; two killed, three injured

LATEST

Russia to be left without ships by end of war – Zelenskyy

Language Ombudsman: Removal of road signs in Ukrainian language by occupiers in Kherson region is another manifestation of linguicide

Enemy shells Novodanylivka twice using prohibited chemical munitions, people not hurt – Tarnavsky

Russia fails to generate effective tactical airpower in south in recent weeks – British intelligence

Russia must de-occupy parts of territories of Georgia, Ukraine; Russian war criminals should be held accountable – MFA statement

Zelenskyy: We're preparing to implement some decisions on grain corridor extension

Polish operator PERN confirms damage to one of western section of Druzhba oil pipeline strings

Ukraine returns 22 more soldiers from captivity

Project of Ukrainian, Danish Red Cross Societies on supporting mental health of war victims launched

Occupants shell village in Kharkiv region; two killed, three injured

AD
AD
AD
AD