12:35 27.07.2023

Bad weather results in disconnection of interstate power lines with Moldova, Poland – Ministry of Energy

Bad weather has resulted in the shutdown of interstate interconnection lines with Moldova and Poland, transmission system operator Ukrenergo's trunk lines in Poltava, Lviv, Odesa, and Kyiv regions, and an autotransformer at a 330 kV substation in Zhytomyr region, the Energy Ministry said.

"In total, 260,000 consumers in the country were left without power in more than 700 settlements of Vinnytsia, Volyn, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions," the Ministry of Energy said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

They clarified that Kyiv region suffered the most from bad weather, where 239 settlements with almost 98,000 consumers were de-energized.

Due to the shelling of the Russian Federation, part of the consumers in Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity. Another 27 settlements or 7,500 consumers were left without electricity in Zaporizhia region due to technological violations.

Also 13 settlements in Donetsk region and a coal mine were de-energized, whose workers were successfully brought to the surface.

"Repair crews work where safety conditions allow. In total, over 40,000 consumers were supplied by power engineers per day," the Ministry of Energy noted.

According to its daily update, it was possible to power another 100 consumers in Kherson, de-energized due to the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. Thus, 11,500 consumers remain without electricity, which is 3,500 less than since the explosion.

The Ministry of Energy also reported an accident in Kyiv region, where, when examining the lines, the body of a person who was energized by 10 kW and electrocuted was found. The circumstances of death are being investigated.

In general, there is no shortage in the energy system, as the ministry assures, the electricity produced is quite enough to cover consumption.

