USA already supplies Ukraine with cluster munitions – Pentagon

Ukraine has already received cluster munitions allocated by Washington, the Associated Press (AP) reports, citing head of the operations department of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Lieutenant General Douglas Sims.

“There are cluster munitions in Ukraine at this time,” the AP quoted Sims as saying.

At the same time, he did not specify whether the Ukrainian military had already used them or not.

On July 7, deputy head of the Pentagon, Colin Kahl, said that the U.S. authorities had decided to allocate another package of military assistance to Ukraine amid the continuation of Russia's full-scale military aggression. This package includes, among other things, cluster munitions.package include 155-mm artillery rounds, including Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions, or DPICMs, and 105-mm artillery rounds (…) The package also includes additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS,” Kahl said.

U.S. President Joe Biden said that Ukraine needs cluster munitions.