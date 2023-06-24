G7 foreign ministers exchange views on situation in Russia, support for Ukraine to not decrease – Borrell

Support for Ukraine will not be reduced in the light of the situation in the Russian Federation, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said following talks with the foreign ministers of the G7 countries.

"Had a call with G7 Foreign Ministers to exchange views on the situation in Russia. Ahead of Monday's EU Foreign Affairs Council, I am coordinating inside the European Union and have activated the crisis response centre. Our support to Ukraine continues unabated," Borrell said on Twitter on Saturday.