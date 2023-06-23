Pentagon comments on strike on Chonhar Bridge – Ukraine chooses its own targets

The United States is not involved in the AFU strikes on the Chonhar Bridge in Crimea, Ukraine has been choosing targets for strikes since the very beginning of Russia's invasion, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said.

“This is Ukraine's fight. They are planning and executing that fight. Our focus is on working with them and our allies and our partners to ensure that they have the combat capabilities they need to defend their country and take back sovereign territory … They're picking the targets and they're executing this mission,” Ryder said.

On the night of June 22, the Russian occupiers said that the Chonhar Bridge, located on the border between Kherson region and Crimea, was shelled.