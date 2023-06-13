Facts

19:07 13.06.2023

Enemy regularly undermines small hydraulic structures in territories where Ukrainian forces counterattack – Ukrainian Defense Ministry

1 min read
Russian occupiers regularly blow up hydraulic structures in territories where Ukrainian troops counterattack, spokesman for the Department of Environmental Safety and Mine Action of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major Vladyslav Dudar said.

As Dudar noted during a round table at the Military Media Center, Russian troops mined a large number of hydraulic structures in Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

"They are now blowing up small hydraulic structures in various settlements every day," the Defense Ministry spokesman said.

He said the consequences of these actions are not large-scale yet, agricultural lands of one or two villages suffer from each such explosion, but this happens regularly.

Tags: #defense_ministry

