Invaders blow up Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant – Pivden task force

Pivden (South) Task Force confirmed the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), located 5 km from the city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, by Russian troops on Tuesday night.

"The Russian occupation troops blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. At present, the scale of destruction, the speed and volume of water, the likely areas of flooding are being specified. All services are working. The situation is being observed," the statement said.