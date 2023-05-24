Chinese negotiator on Ukraine holds talks in Germany

Chinese Foreign Ministry Special Representative for Ukraine Li Hui held a meeting in Berlin on Wednesday as part of a European tour, during which he discusses the Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement, European media reports.

According to the EFE news agency, the diplomat was hosted at the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he held talks with the State Secretary of the German Foreign Ministry Andreas Michaelis.

Details of the negotiations are not reported.

In March, China presented its plan for the Ukrainian settlement. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said earlier that it is possible only on the basis of peaceful negotiations and taking into account the concerns of all interested parties.

Last week, Li Hui visited Kyiv.