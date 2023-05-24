Facts

Chinese negotiator on Ukraine holds talks in Germany

Chinese Foreign Ministry Special Representative for Ukraine Li Hui held a meeting in Berlin on Wednesday as part of a European tour, during which he discusses the Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement, European media reports.

According to the EFE news agency, the diplomat was hosted at the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he held talks with the State Secretary of the German Foreign Ministry Andreas Michaelis.

Details of the negotiations are not reported.

In March, China presented its plan for the Ukrainian settlement. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said earlier that it is possible only on the basis of peaceful negotiations and taking into account the concerns of all interested parties.

Last week, Li Hui visited Kyiv.

18:46 17.05.2023
Chinese Govt Special Rep meets with Kuleba during his visit to Ukraine – MFA

20:42 01.05.2023
China for first time backs UN resolution in which Russia is called aggressor

19:15 27.04.2023
Borrell welcomes phone call between Ukrainian and Chinese presidents

19:29 26.04.2023
Zelenskyy calls on Xi Jinping to play role in resolving security issue around Zaporizhia NPP

15:54 26.04.2023
Pavlo Riabikin appointed as Ambassador to China – decree

15:26 26.04.2023
China to send government's special representative to visit Ukraine – media

14:13 14.04.2023
Canadian Ambassador on China's peace plan: We’ll follow Ukraine’s lead

12:23 14.04.2023
China not to supply weapons to parties to Ukraine’s conflict - Chinese FM

19:47 07.04.2023
France, China support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine based on intl law, principles of UN Charter - joint statement

14:25 04.04.2023
European Commission's President to call Zelenskyy before her visit to China

