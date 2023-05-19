Facts

12:32 19.05.2023

G7 countries intend to continue providing military, economic assistance to Ukraine

min read
The G7 leaders intend to continue to support Ukraine in the economic and security spheres, according to a statement released on Friday.

“We stress the importance of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in coordinating military and defense assistance,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the leaders intend to continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine while it defends its territory.

The statement also notes the need to continue providing economic assistance to Ukraine. The G7 leaders said they intend to continue supporting Ukraine's efforts to restore vital infrastructure facilities.

The leaders welcomed the fight of the Ukrainian authorities against corruption and urge them to continue working in this direction.

