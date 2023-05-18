Facts

14:49 18.05.2023

Epicenter K joins UN Global Compact

2 min read

The Ukrainian retailer Epicenter K has become a member of the UN Global Compact, uniting responsible business.

"The Epicenter company brings together thousands of suppliers and partners. In this difficult time, we are creating new jobs, developing the country's economy. The social mission of corporate responsibility is to support medicine, education, and sports. And as a powerful ecosystem, we are already investing in the country's future today. The UN Global Compact provides access to the platform of international initiatives, exchange of experience and business practices for the national network Epicenter and successful companies in the world. We join the team of leaders for common work and achievement of global goals," Halyna Hereha, founder and head of Epicenter K LLC, is quoted by the press service.

The company emphasizes that Epicenter, as the largest retailer in Ukraine in terms of retail space, strives to create the most efficient business ecosystem by investing not only in the retail network, but also in logistics and production, as well as supporting Ukrainian suppliers.

In addition, during the war, the company implemented the charitable initiative Saving Lives by purchasing 50 resuscitation vehicles for Ukrainian doctors. Three humanitarian hubs were also created, which processed 3,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid for hundreds of thousands of IDPs. The total amount of assistance to the country during the war is more than UAH 1 billion.

The UN Global Compact in Ukraine is a local network of the world's largest community of responsible business. This is the official representative of the UN Global Compact (United Nations Global Compact) global network in Ukraine, calling on companies to build their activities and strategies taking into account the Sustainable Development Goals and based on the Ten Principles in the field of human rights, labor protection, environmental protection and the fight against corruption.

Tags: #epicenter

