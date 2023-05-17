Chinese Govt Special Rep meets with Kuleba during his visit to Ukraine – MFA

On May 16 and 17, Special Representative of the Government of the People's Republic of China Li Hui paid a visit to Ukraine, during which he met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed topical issues of cooperation between Ukraine and China both at the bilateral level and within international organizations, as well as ways to stop Russian aggression.

Kuleba briefed the Special Representative of the Chinese Government in detail about the principles of restoring a sustainable and just peace based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"He said Ukraine does not accept any proposals that provide for the loss of its territories or the freezing of the conflict," the ministry said.

The minister also noted the importance of China's participation in the implementation of the of Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, ensuring nuclear security and other important international efforts.

The parties also discussed the long-term prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and China and agreed to intensify dialogue on key issues on the bilateral and international agenda.

On April 26, 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the initiative of the Ukrainian side. After the conversation, it became known that China will send a government special representative for Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries for in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.