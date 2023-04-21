Zelenskyy: Ramadan-Bayram holiday deserves peace

The bright holiday of Ramadan-Bayram deserves the peace that we strive for so much, deserves the victory that we are all heading to, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Thursday.

“Today, the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims ends... And it ends for the second time during the full-scale aggression of the evil state against Ukraine, against all our people, all communities,” he said.

According to him, “the bright holiday of Ramazan-Bayramı deserves completely different conditions. Deserves peace we so long for, deserves victory to which we are all heading.”

I believe, Zelenskyy said, “that the Lord will bless Ukraine with freedom for all our territories and all our people. I wish our entire Muslim community and all Muslims of the world a peaceful holiday!”