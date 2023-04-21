Facts

10:27 21.04.2023

Zelenskyy: Ramadan-Bayram holiday deserves peace

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ramadan-Bayram holiday deserves peace

The bright holiday of Ramadan-Bayram deserves the peace that we strive for so much, deserves the victory that we are all heading to, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Thursday.

“Today, the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims ends... And it ends for the second time during the full-scale aggression of the evil state against Ukraine, against all our people, all communities,” he said.

According to him, “the bright holiday of Ramazan-Bayramı deserves completely different conditions. Deserves peace we so long for, deserves victory to which we are all heading.”

I believe, Zelenskyy said, “that the Lord will bless Ukraine with freedom for all our territories and all our people. I wish our entire Muslim community and all Muslims of the world a peaceful holiday!”

Tags: #muslims #zelenskyy #ramadan

MORE ABOUT

13:57 21.04.2023
Stoltenberg announces Zelenskyy's plans to attend NATO summit in Vilnius

Stoltenberg announces Zelenskyy's plans to attend NATO summit in Vilnius

11:56 21.04.2023
Zelenskyy calls on Mexico to support Ukrainian Peace Formula

Zelenskyy calls on Mexico to support Ukrainian Peace Formula

10:06 21.04.2023
Zelenskyy notes position of mayor of Paris on non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to Olympics 2024

Zelenskyy notes position of mayor of Paris on non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to Olympics 2024

09:31 21.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukrainians and Europeans won’t understand if there is no invitation for Ukraine to join Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians and Europeans won’t understand if there is no invitation for Ukraine to join Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius

20:46 20.04.2023
Ukrainian victory to bring new standards of infrastructure security – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian victory to bring new standards of infrastructure security – Zelenskyy

20:14 20.04.2023
Zelenskyy holds talks with Dutch PM Rutte

Zelenskyy holds talks with Dutch PM Rutte

16:24 19.04.2023
Zelenskyy visits border guards in Volyn

Zelenskyy visits border guards in Volyn

15:41 18.04.2023
Zelenskyy on Tues visits advanced positions of AFU in Avdiyivka

Zelenskyy on Tues visits advanced positions of AFU in Avdiyivka

20:56 17.04.2023
Zelenskyy expects from next Ramstein meeting thorough decisions in providing Ukraine with weapons, shells

Zelenskyy expects from next Ramstein meeting thorough decisions in providing Ukraine with weapons, shells

15:32 15.04.2023
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 241 legal entities, over 400 individuals, including Russian athletes – decrees

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 241 legal entities, over 400 individuals, including Russian athletes – decrees

AD

HOT NEWS

Canada announces package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost $29 mln

Stoltenberg announces Zelenskyy's plans to attend NATO summit in Vilnius

Members of Ramstein format provide Ukraine with more than $55 bln aid, allies united as never before – Pentagon chief

Enemy uses about 10 Shahed-136 drones at night, eight of which eliminated by Air Defense – General Staff

AFU kills 630 occupiers, one tank, two artillery systems, eight UAVs in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

Canada announces package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost $29 mln

Members of Ramstein format provide Ukraine with more than $55 bln aid, allies united as never before – Pentagon chief

Russia intends to keep checkpoint with occupied territories for security reasons – ISW

Enemy uses about 10 Shahed-136 drones at night, eight of which eliminated by Air Defense – General Staff

Filatov Institute receives as humanitarian aid medicines for treatment of intraocular malignant tumor in children

AFU kills 630 occupiers, one tank, two artillery systems, eight UAVs in past 24 hours – General Staff

URCS Rapid Response Teams take part in training to counter effects of flooding

Austria freezes Russian assets worth nearly EUR2 bln since war in Ukraine began - Finance Minister

Direct contacts between Ukrainian cities, and Europe to accelerate process of post-war reconstruction – Yermak

Spain announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine on Friday – Defense Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD