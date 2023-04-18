Facts

11:14 18.04.2023

Invaders reduce grouping in Donetsk to attract resources to Bakhmut - British intelligence

The Russian invaders have probably reduced the number of troops and are reducing offensive operations around the city of Donetsk, most likely to attract resources to the Bakhmut sector, according to a defense intelligence report tweeted by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning.

"In Bakhmut, Russian MoD and Wagner Group forces continue to make creeping advances. The front line in the town centre largely follows the main railway line. Ukraine is generally holding Russia's envelopment from the south along the line of Korsunskovo Street, the old main road west out of town," the report notes.

"For both sides, the exact sequencing of any major drawdown of their units around Bakhmut has become a critical question, with Ukraine wanting to free-up an offensive force while Russia likely aspires to regenerate an operational reserve," British intelligence reported.

