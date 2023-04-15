Pentagon to provide over $215 mln to modernize production facilities of Javelins and Stingers in USA for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has entered into a $215.6 million agreement with Aerojet Rocketdyne (AR) to expand and modernize AR's facilities, where the company manufactures complex rocket propulsion systems.

"The funds will modernize manufacturing processes at the company's facilities, consolidate production lines, purchase equipment, build systems to process data, and increase production and delivery speed for Javelins, Stingers, and the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS)," the U.S. Department of Defense said in a press release.

This effort was funded by the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act.