20:52 06.04.2023

G7 Ambassadors support appointment of 16 new members of HCCJ

The Ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries note the importance of maintaining transparency in the further selection of members of the Supreme Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, while supporting the ongoing process of appointing 16 members of the commission.

"The G7 Ambassadors confirm their support for the current process of appointing 16 new members of the Ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries and emphasize the importance of conducting the remaining rounds of selection in a transparent and open manner," the Japanese chairmanship of the G7 Ambassadors Support Group in Kyiv reported on Twitter.

Competition Commission for the selection of candidates for the positions of members of the HCCJ approved the final list of 32 candidates, 16 of which will be approved by the Supreme Council of Justice. Ten of the candidates are judges.

HCCJ has not been working in Ukraine since 2019, the launch of the work of the HCCJ will make up for the shortage of judges in Ukraine and complete the qualification assessment.

