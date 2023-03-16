Facts

21:51 16.03.2023

G7 Ambassadors urge to speed up procedure for appointing members of HQCJ

1 min read
G7 Ambassadors urge to speed up procedure for appointing members of HQCJ

The G7 Ambassadors call on the High Council of Justice to appoint 16 members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges promptly and through a transparent procedure.

“G7 Ambassadors commend the progress achieved by the Selection Commission of High Qualification Commission of Judges, the pool of candidates being narrowed down to 32. We encourage HCJ news to timely appoint 16 members through a transparent procedure to make the HQCJ operational,” Twitter account of the Japanese Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors’ Support Group in Kyiv reported.

Tags: #g7 #hqcj

MORE ABOUT

12:19 02.03.2023
G7 Ambassadors at meeting with Stefanchuk reiterate importance of re-instating e-declarations

G7 Ambassadors at meeting with Stefanchuk reiterate importance of re-instating e-declarations

21:18 24.02.2023
It’s necessary to make efforts so that aggression defeated this year, peace returns to our country – Zelensky at G7 meeting

It’s necessary to make efforts so that aggression defeated this year, peace returns to our country – Zelensky at G7 meeting

15:37 20.02.2023
Japanese PM to invite Zelenskyy for G7 online summit Feb 24

Japanese PM to invite Zelenskyy for G7 online summit Feb 24

14:48 20.02.2023
Japan to provide $5.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine, to host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

Japan to provide $5.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine, to host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

16:36 18.02.2023
G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions against Russia – Japanese Foreign Ministry

G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions against Russia – Japanese Foreign Ministry

13:59 17.02.2023
Japanese PM invites Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit – media

Japanese PM invites Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit – media

18:39 10.02.2023
G7 ambassadors hope for rapid restoration of electronic asset declaration system in Ukraine

G7 ambassadors hope for rapid restoration of electronic asset declaration system in Ukraine

17:18 28.01.2023
Fighting corruption is vital to increase foreign aid to Ukraine – G7 ambassadors

Fighting corruption is vital to increase foreign aid to Ukraine – G7 ambassadors

15:20 23.01.2023
G7 foreign ministers to hold meeting in Munich in Feb as sign of unity with Ukraine, to coincide with its anniversary of Russian invasion – media

G7 foreign ministers to hold meeting in Munich in Feb as sign of unity with Ukraine, to coincide with its anniversary of Russian invasion – media

10:09 13.01.2023
G7 Ambassadors to continue helping Ukraine through joint efforts

G7 Ambassadors to continue helping Ukraine through joint efforts

AD

HOT NEWS

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Sunak

Members of Shevchenko Prize Committee announce their resignation

LATEST

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Sexual violence, threat of its use against women and men are important aspects of torture by Russians - UN Commission

Moldovan language renamed Romanian

Court extends ex-Moldovan President Dodon's ban on leaving country

Moldovan opposition gathers thousands of supporters to protest in central Chisinau

Ukrainian Air Force commander proposes his NATO counterparts to establish 'aircraft coalition' to help Ukraine – Ihnat

Russia’s losses for past 24 hours amount to 1,040 people of military personnel, 12 tanks, 11 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

Russia reduces pace of counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

AD
AD
AD
AD