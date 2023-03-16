G7 Ambassadors urge to speed up procedure for appointing members of HQCJ

The G7 Ambassadors call on the High Council of Justice to appoint 16 members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges promptly and through a transparent procedure.

“G7 Ambassadors commend the progress achieved by the Selection Commission of High Qualification Commission of Judges, the pool of candidates being narrowed down to 32. We encourage HCJ news to timely appoint 16 members through a transparent procedure to make the HQCJ operational,” Twitter account of the Japanese Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors’ Support Group in Kyiv reported.