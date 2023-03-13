Facts

Brigadier General Krasylnykov appointed commander of operational command Pivnich – Defense Ministry

Major General Viktor Nikoliuk has been appointed commander of the training Command of the AFU Ground Forces, in turn, Brigadier General Dmytro Krasylnykov became commander of the operational command Pivnich (North), the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

“I have transferred the battle banner of the operational command Pivnich and the powers of the commander into the reliable hands of Brigadier General Dmytro Krasylnykov and I am taking up the duties of Commander of the training Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I express my gratitude to all the officers, sergeants, soldiers with whom I defended Chernihiv region and Bakhmut,” the press service of the Ministry of Defense quoted Nikoliuk as saying on the Telegram channel.

