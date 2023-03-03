EU defense ministers to discuss creation of mechanism for joint purchase of one mln shells for Ukraine - Estonian FM

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu has called for accelerating the supply of 155 mm artillery shells to Ukraine, on March 7-8, EU defense ministers will discuss a mechanism for joint purchases of 1 million ammunition for Ukraine.

“We also discussed Ukraine's ammunition needs. We are very grateful to all the countries that promised to supply shells to Ukraine. But we know that there are much fewer shells than needed, especially 155-mm. Many countries have promised to deliver them, but the fulfillment of promises must be urgently accelerated. On Monday, EU ministers will discuss a proposal to create a joint procurement mechanism for the supply of 1 million 155-mm shells for Ukraine,” Reinsalu said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra in Lviv.

He reiterated that Estonia fully supports the idea of creating an international Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“But it should be a tribunal that is really capable of punishing the guilty. This tribunal should be created by a vote at the UN General Assembly. It is by the vote of the UN General Assembly that immunity to prosecution, including Putin and his entourage, should be lifted,” the minister said.

In addition, the ministers discussed the NATO summit in Vilnius in the summer. According to the Estonian Foreign Minister, Ukraine should definitely become a member of the Alliance.