Russia withdraws half of Kalibr carriers from duty in Black Sea – task force

Russian invaders keep 13 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea on Friday, including two submarine launchers with a total salvo of eight Kalibr cruise missiles, while the previous day there were four, the Pivden (South) task force said on Facebook.

According to the statement "the surface missile carriers brought to the base points are ready for use and can be put on a combat course quite quickly."

As reported, on February 25 and 27, there was one enemy Kalibr carrier in the Black Sea, and not a single one on February 26.

On Tuesday, February 28, the Russian naval grouping was significantly increased: 17 ships of the Russian invaders went on combat duty at sea, including five carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 32 missiles. The same number of Kalibr carriers in the Black Sea remained on Wednesday, March 1.

On Thursday, March 2, in the Black Sea on combat duty in the Black Sea there were four carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 24 missiles.