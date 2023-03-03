Facts

14:55 03.03.2023

Russia withdraws half of Kalibr carriers from duty in Black Sea – task force

1 min read
Russia withdraws half of Kalibr carriers from duty in Black Sea – task force

Russian invaders keep 13 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea on Friday, including two submarine launchers with a total salvo of eight Kalibr cruise missiles, while the previous day there were four, the Pivden (South) task force said on Facebook.

According to the statement "the surface missile carriers brought to the base points are ready for use and can be put on a combat course quite quickly."

As reported, on February 25 and 27, there was one enemy Kalibr carrier in the Black Sea, and not a single one on February 26.

On Tuesday, February 28, the Russian naval grouping was significantly increased: 17 ships of the Russian invaders went on combat duty at sea, including five carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 32 missiles. The same number of Kalibr carriers in the Black Sea remained on Wednesday, March 1.

On Thursday, March 2, in the Black Sea on combat duty in the Black Sea there were four carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 24 missiles.

Tags: #kalibr

MORE ABOUT

09:20 10.02.2023
Air defense shoots down five out of seven shaheds, five out of six ‘calibers’ at night

Air defense shoots down five out of seven shaheds, five out of six ‘calibers’ at night

15:56 21.01.2023
Five Kalibr missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

Five Kalibr missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

AD

HOT NEWS

Japan to provide $170 mln grant for Ukraine's recovery

There can be no compromises on issue of imposing sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Artillery and shells in large quantities are number one of Ukraine’s needs to stop Russia

Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

Govt approves draft agreement on establishment of ICC Office in Ukraine

LATEST

Japan to provide $170 mln grant for Ukraine's recovery

Some 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Training of foreign students in Ukraine continues despite decrease in their number after Feb 24

Some 3,000 ha of territories contaminated with explosives demined in Kherson region – local authorities

Zelenskyy meets with attorneys general from partner states of Ukraine in Lviv

Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents confirm support of each state to choose its own path, security measures – declaration

After war Ukraine to be one of most powerful states in terms of military potential, this will deter Russia – Levits

Latvia to take part in restoration of infrastructure in Chernihiv region

There can be no compromises on issue of imposing sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Artillery and shells in large quantities are number one of Ukraine’s needs to stop Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD