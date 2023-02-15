Facts

16:10 15.02.2023

Russians’ losses are now greatest since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

The enemy's losses are now the greatest since the beginning of a full-scale invasion, for the enemy access to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions remains a priority, said representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov.

“The situation in the east. We are now seeing an aggravation, serious events in the east, of course, around Bakhmut, and other areas, Vuhledar. Actually, nothing has changed, desperate attempts to occupy the Ukrainian Donbas until the end of March,” he said on the air of the national telethon.

Yusov stressed that the Ukrainian Donbas is holding on, and in particular Bakhmut, although it is difficult for the soldiers. He also noted that the Russian Federation has a significant mobilization reserve.

“Yes, they are often poorly armed and poorly trained, but there are many of them. But this does not stop the Ukrainian defense forces. There are plans and mechanisms to respond to all challenges,” he added.

The intelligence agency stressed that the situation in Donbas is now a priority for the occupiers. At the same time, Yusov did not rule out the activation of enemy forces in other sectors of the front. He noted that access to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is “the dreams of Putin's team.”

