G7 ambassadors hope for rapid restoration of electronic asset declaration system in Ukraine

The G7 ambassadors look forward that the parliament of Ukraine will soon restore the electronic asset declaration system.

"G7 Ambassadors look forward to rapid restoration of the asset declaration system by Ukrainian parliament. This will prevent corruption and strengthen public trust in government," the Japanese Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv said on Twitter on Friday.

"Effective anti-corruption mechanisms are key for Ukraine's resilience in wartime and post-war reconstruction," the Group said.