Facts

11:16 13.01.2023

SBU conducts military drills near Belarus: They drill detention of enemy reconnaissance groups at energy facility

2 min read

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted large-scale counter-sabotage exercises in the border areas of Rivne region, the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

During the exercises, the Defense Forces worked out the neutralization of sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) of the enemy, who, according to the legend, tried to break through the northern border. According to the plan of the exercises, one of the hostile DRG tried to break into the city, and the other – took hostage the head and chief engineer of the power facility together with their families.

Using psychological pressure and threats of physical violence, the lawbreakers tried to force the "victims" to cooperate with the enemy, the press service of the SBU reports. Thus, the saboteurs wanted to rebuild the work of the local critical infrastructure facility in favor of the aggressor country.

Law enforcement officers, with the involvement of soldiers of the Center of Special Operations "A" of the SBU, neutralized conditional enemy groups, freed the "hostages" and prevented a possible man-made disaster. Tactical and special events were held in conditions as close to real as possible.

The exercises were attended by units of the SBU, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Police, the State Emergency Service, the National Guard, representatives of executive authorities and local governments.

Tags: #sbu #drills

