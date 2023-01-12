Facts

09:14 12.01.2023

Invaders attack private sector of Zaporizhia at night, destroy, damage houses – city council

Russian invaders launched a night attack on Zaporizhia, as a result of which the houses of one of the private sectors were damaged and destroyed, Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtiov said.

"Consequences of the night arrival. As a result of the night rashist strike, the houses of one of the private sectors of the city were damaged and destroyed. Fortunately, people were not injured," he said on Thursday morning in the Telegram channel.

He said all utilities are already working on the ground.

As reported, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhia during the night from Wednesday to Thursday, as a result of which infrastructure facilities were damaged and a fire broke out.

