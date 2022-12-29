Facts

11:39 29.12.2022

Ferrexpo denies connection of Zhevaho's detention in France with company

2 min read
Ferrexpo denies connection of Zhevaho's detention in France with company

Mining company Ferrexpo Plc with main assets in Ukraine is aware that Kostiantyn Zhevaho, its non-executive director and majority shareholder, has been detained in France, but the company understands that this is in relation to matters unrelated to Ferrexpo.

"The Board of Directors of Ferrexpo is seeking to clarify the situation and will update the market as appropriate," the company said in a report on the stock exchange.

As reported, the detention of Zhevaho in French Courchevel with a view to subsequent extradition to Ukraine became known on the afternoon of December 28.

According to information on the website of the exchange, immediately after the news broke, the shares fell 4.4 pence at lightning speed to 168.5 pence, and now they are trading at a rate of 163.3 pence, which is about 5.5% lower than before the news about detention.

Over the past 52 weeks, Ferrexpo's share price has also fallen further to 96 pence amid news of a halt in production due to power supply problems caused by Russian shelling of energy infrastructure, as well as taking into account the general global situation in the iron ore market.

Quotes reacted weakly to news in the middle of November about searches at the company's enterprises in Poltava region on charges of understating the royalty for the use of subsoil by UAH 10 billion, remaining at the level of about 142-143 pence.

However, in general, the value of Ferrexpo fell by 45% over the year, including 33.5% since the beginning of the war.

Tags: #ferrexpo #zhevaho

MORE ABOUT

14:09 28.12.2022
Ukrainian businessman, former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho detained in Courchevel – SBI

Ukrainian businessman, former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho detained in Courchevel – SBI

11:41 11.10.2022
Ferrexpo suspends production due to power cuts

Ferrexpo suspends production due to power cuts

10:37 20.09.2022
Ukraine's court of appeals rules to transfer 40.19% of Poltava GOK shares to former shareholders – Ferrexpo

Ukraine's court of appeals rules to transfer 40.19% of Poltava GOK shares to former shareholders – Ferrexpo

16:38 10.05.2022
Ferrexpo is addressing technical procedural issue related to dividends paid in previous periods

Ferrexpo is addressing technical procedural issue related to dividends paid in previous periods

12:13 14.03.2022
Humanitarian fund to support Ukrainians financed by Ferrexpo expanded to $7.5 mln

Humanitarian fund to support Ukrainians financed by Ferrexpo expanded to $7.5 mln

12:39 07.03.2022
Ferrexpo donates $1.5 mln to support communities near its facilities

Ferrexpo donates $1.5 mln to support communities near its facilities

11:08 25.02.2022
Ferrexpo sends force majeure notices to customers due to suspension of shipments at port

Ferrexpo sends force majeure notices to customers due to suspension of shipments at port

12:41 18.02.2022
Ferrexpo Group subsidiaries have successfully passed the SMETA international audit

Ferrexpo Group subsidiaries have successfully passed the SMETA international audit

15:43 09.12.2021
86 women more were trained at the Ferrexpo Women's Leadership School

86 women more were trained at the Ferrexpo Women's Leadership School

14:45 25.11.2021
Ferrexpo tops the list of family friendly companies in the Mining and Metallurgical Industry

Ferrexpo tops the list of family friendly companies in the Mining and Metallurgical Industry

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy missile hits recorded in Kharkiv region: one killed, two wounded – Synehubov

Shmyhal on consequences of shelling: there are hits, damage to energy facilities

Chief of National Police about New Year's Eve: We'll set off fireworks after victory

Russian invaders' losses are 790 personnel, five MLRS, ten armored vehicles, helicopter over last day – AFU General Staff

Ukraine expects deliveries of advanced weapons – Budanov

LATEST

Ukrainian soldiers advance 2.5 km towards Kreminna over week – AFU General Staff

Enemy missile hits recorded in Kharkiv region: one killed, two wounded – Synehubov

Shmyhal on consequences of shelling: there are hits, damage to energy facilities

Chief of National Police about New Year's Eve: We'll set off fireworks after victory

Russian invaders' losses are 790 personnel, five MLRS, ten armored vehicles, helicopter over last day – AFU General Staff

Ukraine expects deliveries of advanced weapons – Budanov

SBU: Mayor of Poltava Mamai notified of suspicion of disclosing info about deployment of AFU

Russian missile hits household in Ivano-Frankivsk region, no explosion

Head of commission for election of NABU director: No pressure on commission, we to submit three candidates for Cabinet approval by spring

On Thursday morning, 69 missiles launched at Ukraine, 54 downed – Zaluzhny

AD
AD
AD
AD